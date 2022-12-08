Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR): With The Stock Up 24.09 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the recent session, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s traded shares were 1.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.43% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the LAZR share is $18.16, that puts it down -145.74 from that peak though still a striking 24.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.61. The company’s market capitalization is $2.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.28 million shares over the past three months.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) registered a 3.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.43% in intraday trading to $7.39 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.72%, and it has moved by -2.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.35%. The short interest in Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) is 55.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.44 day(s) to cover.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Luminar Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) shares have gone down -26.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -94.74% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.11 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.65 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.89 million and $12.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.50% and then jump by 34.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 73.00% in 2022.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Luminar Technologies Inc. insiders own 13.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.10%, with the float percentage being 65.02%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 326 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18.81 million shares (or 7.21% of all shares), a total value of $111.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.36 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $97.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.4 million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $32.04 million.