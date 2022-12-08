Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Have Dropped -29.63% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s traded shares were 6.56 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.39% or $1.67. The 52-week high for the LI share is $41.49, that puts it down -71.02 from that peak though still a striking 48.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.52. The company’s market capitalization is $21.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.11 million shares over the past three months.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Li Auto Inc. (LI) registered a 7.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.39% in intraday trading to $24.26 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.68%, and it has moved by 24.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.99%. The short interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is 37.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.3 day(s) to cover.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Li Auto Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares have gone down -24.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -315.38% against -0.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 70.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.32 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.55 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.08 billion and $1.48 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.60% and then jump by 72.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 61.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.16% per annum.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Li Auto Inc. insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.27%, with the float percentage being 27.28%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 434 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 28.2 million shares (or 3.26% of all shares), a total value of $685.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.78 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $480.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 7.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $170.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.56 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $159.5 million.