Is Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. The 52-week high for the VBLT share is $2.29, that puts it down -1661.54 from that peak though still a striking 15.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $8.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.42 million shares over the past three months.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. VBLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) registered a 0.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.48% in intraday trading to $0.13 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.26%, and it has moved by 2.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.20%. The short interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -22.20% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -34.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $200k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $199k and $196k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.50% and then jump by 2.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.80%. While earnings are projected to return 18.70% in 2022.

VBLT Dividends

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. insiders own 23.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.54%, with the float percentage being 26.76%. Lion Point Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.59 million shares (or 5.41% of all shares), a total value of $4.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.83 million shares, is of Ikarian Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 1.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40323.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $64920.0.