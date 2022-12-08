Is USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HUGS) Still A Buy After A 0.10% Weekly Jump?

During the recent session, USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)’s traded shares were 0.93 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.25% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the HUGS share is $10.51, that puts it down -4.47 from that peak though still a striking 2.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.79. The company’s market capitalization is $358.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 146.21K shares over the past three months.

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) trade information

USHG Acquisition Corp. (HUGS) registered a 0.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.25% in intraday trading to $10.06 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.10%, and it has moved by 1.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.14%. The short interest in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) is 22430.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.36 day(s) to cover.

HUGS Dividends

USHG Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)’s Major holders

USHG Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.11%, with the float percentage being 69.11%. Fort Baker Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.69 million shares (or 9.35% of all shares), a total value of $26.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.95 million shares, is of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 6.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of USHG Acquisition Corp. (HUGS) shares are Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd owns about 28448.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3089.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $30272.0.