Is Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Hit More of the Losses Given A -1082.56% Dip From High?

During the last session, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s traded shares were 8.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.73% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the SKLZ share is $10.17, that puts it down -1082.56 from that peak though still a striking 3.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.83. The company’s market capitalization is $370.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.02 million shares over the past three months.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. SKLZ has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) registered a -3.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.73% in intraday trading to $0.86 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.49%, and it has moved by -18.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.03%. The short interest in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) is 41.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.51, which implies an increase of 43.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.71 and $3.75 respectively. As a result, SKLZ is trading at a discount of -336.05% off the target high and 17.44% off the low.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Skillz Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) shares have gone down -56.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.29% against 3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then jump 48.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -30.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $51.66 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $49.54 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 4.50% in 2022.

SKLZ Dividends

Skillz Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Major holders

Skillz Inc. insiders own 17.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.71%, with the float percentage being 58.88%. Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 283 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 22.91 million shares (or 6.54% of all shares), a total value of $28.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.63 million shares, is of Wildcat Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $26.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 6.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.62 million, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $4.48 million.