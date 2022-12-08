Is Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)’s traded shares were 1.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.41% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the RUM share is $18.52, that puts it down -140.52 from that peak though still a striking 17.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.35. The company’s market capitalization is $3.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.09 million shares over the past three months.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RUM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Rumble Inc. (RUM) registered a -2.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.41% in intraday trading to $7.70 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.12%, and it has moved by -43.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.31%. The short interest in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) is 2.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 48.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, RUM is trading at a discount of -94.81% off the target high and -94.81% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.14 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -968.50% in 2022.

RUM Dividends

Rumble Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)’s Major holders

Rumble Inc. insiders own 51.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.89%, with the float percentage being 12.02%. Beryl Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.8 million shares (or 5.85% of all shares), a total value of $17.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.59 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 1.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rumble Inc. (RUM) shares are Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF and Kinetics Portfolio Trust-Kinetics Master Internet Portfolio. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF owns about 27636.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21000.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.21 million.