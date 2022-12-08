Is Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -96.34% YTD?

During the last session, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s traded shares were 110.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.55. The 52-week high for the MULN share is $7.50, that puts it down -3847.37 from that peak though still a striking 5.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $336.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 185.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 169.34 million shares over the past three months.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) registered a 1.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.21% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.26%, and it has moved by -27.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.25%. The short interest in Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) is 60.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 100.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.1 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 152.00% and then jump by 91.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.70%. While earnings are projected to return -536.60% in 2022.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 27 and January 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Mullen Automotive Inc. insiders own 36.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.65%, with the float percentage being 10.51%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.72 million shares (or 1.45% of all shares), a total value of $12.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.87 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.35 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $2.41 million.