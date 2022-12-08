Is Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) Hit More of the Losses Given A -93.78% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.69% or -$1.56. The 52-week high for the EHAB share is $25.25, that puts it down -93.78 from that peak though still a striking 10.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.65. The company’s market capitalization is $735.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 688.47K shares over the past three months.

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. EHAB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) trade information

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) registered a -10.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.69% in intraday trading to $13.03 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.96%, and it has moved by 11.80% in 30 days. The short interest in Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) is 2.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.67, which implies an increase of 16.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, EHAB is trading at a discount of -53.49% off the target high and 7.9% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $266.45 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $277.14 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 49.70% in 2022, the next five years will return -14.16% per annum.

EHAB Dividends

Enhabit Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)’s Major holders

Enhabit Inc. insiders own 1.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.65%, with the float percentage being 47.24%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.64 million shares (or 1.28% of all shares), a total value of $14.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.64 million shares, is of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.16 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $20.24 million.