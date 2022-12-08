Is BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BYTS) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the recent session, BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)’s traded shares were 1.3 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.10% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the BYTS share is $10.06, that puts it down -0.2 from that peak though still a striking 3.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.66. The company’s market capitalization is $416.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 109.36K shares over the past three months.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) trade information

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (BYTS) registered a -0.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.10% in intraday trading to $10.04 this Tuesday, 12/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.20%, and it has moved by 0.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.08%. The short interest in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) is 9430.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.17 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BYTS Dividends

BYTE Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)’s Major holders

BYTE Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.70%, with the float percentage being 73.70%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.31 million shares (or 6.92% of all shares), a total value of $22.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.02 million shares, is of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s that is approximately 6.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (BYTS) shares are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd owns about 0.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22411.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.22 million.