Investing In NEXGEL Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGL) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, NEXGEL Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL)’s traded shares were 1.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 28.33% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the NXGL share is $4.66, that puts it down -202.6 from that peak though still a striking 25.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.14. The company’s market capitalization is $8.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8610.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 16.44K shares over the past three months.

NEXGEL Inc. (NXGL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NXGL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

NEXGEL Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) trade information

NEXGEL Inc. (NXGL) registered a 28.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 28.33% in intraday trading to $1.54 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.62%, and it has moved by 10.10% in 30 days. The short interest in NEXGEL Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) is 15590.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 69.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, NXGL is trading at a discount of -224.68% off the target high and -224.68% off the low.

NEXGEL Inc. (NXGL) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $590k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $640k by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -90.10% in 2022.

NXGL Dividends

NEXGEL Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NEXGEL Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL)’s Major holders

NEXGEL Inc. insiders own 21.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.68%, with the float percentage being 2.15%. Simon Quick Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 35715.0 shares (or 0.64% of all shares), a total value of $60715.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20231.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $34392.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NEXGEL Inc. (NXGL) shares are Tekla Healthcare Investors and Tekla Life Sciences Investors. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Tekla Healthcare Investors owns about 2970.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5049.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1273.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $2164.0.