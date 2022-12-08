If All Goes Well, Winc Inc. (AMEX: WBEV) Could Shrink By -316.67% Or More

During the recent session, Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV)’s traded shares were 0.93 million. The 52-week high for the WBEV share is $9.00, that puts it down -3650.0 from that peak though still a striking 58.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $4.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 696.75K shares over the past three months.

Winc Inc. (WBEV) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. WBEV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV) trade information

Winc Inc. (WBEV) registered a 1.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.18% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.97%, and it has moved by -50.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.20%. The short interest in Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV) is 74060.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 76.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, WBEV is trading at a discount of -316.67% off the target high and -316.67% off the low.

Winc Inc. (WBEV) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.06 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.7 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -109.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

WBEV Dividends

Winc Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV)’s Major holders

Winc Inc. insiders own 29.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.93%, with the float percentage being 29.53%. Deer Management Co. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.63 million shares (or 12.30% of all shares), a total value of $2.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45000.0 shares, is of Federated Hermes, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $69750.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Winc Inc. (WBEV) shares are Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund owns about 45000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69750.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16109.0, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $14369.0.