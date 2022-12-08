How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) Given A -15578.46% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 25.94% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the QTT share is $4.60, that puts it down -607.69 from that peak though still a striking 53.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $15.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 151.32K shares over the past three months.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. QTT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) trade information

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) registered a 25.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.94% in intraday trading to $0.65 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.69%, and it has moved by 33.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.18%. The short interest in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $101.91, which implies an increase of 99.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $101.91 and $101.91 respectively. As a result, QTT is trading at a discount of -15578.46% off the target high and -15578.46% off the low.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.70% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -44.70%. While earnings are projected to return 88.70% in 2022.

QTT Dividends

Qutoutiao Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 19 and December 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s Major holders

Qutoutiao Inc. insiders own 6.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.50%, with the float percentage being 2.66%. Credit Suisse AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 1.99% of all shares), a total value of $0.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 37737.0 shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $36227.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF owns about 37497.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33274.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18176.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $17448.0.