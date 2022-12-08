Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN): With The Stock Down -7.59 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s traded shares were 1.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.71% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the HLGN share is $16.35, that puts it down -1969.62 from that peak though still a striking -7.59% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $158.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.90 million shares over the past three months.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. HLGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) registered a -6.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.71% in intraday trading to $0.79 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -30.39%, and it has moved by -49.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.05%. The short interest in Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) is 8.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.67, which implies an increase of 90.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, HLGN is trading at a discount of -2305.06% off the target high and -153.16% off the low.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 164.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.87 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.81 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 88.50% in 2022.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

Heliogen Inc. insiders own 17.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.54%, with the float percentage being 51.86%. Prime Movers Lab, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 23.94 million shares (or 12.58% of all shares), a total value of $50.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.06 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 4.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 6.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.8 million, or about 3.05% of the stock, which is worth about $12.24 million.