fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) Has Been Falling -87.15% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s traded shares were 9.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.36% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the FUBO share is $21.57, that puts it down -802.51 from that peak though still a striking 2.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.32. The company’s market capitalization is $470.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.32 million shares over the past three months.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) registered a -7.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.36% in intraday trading to $2.39 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.34%, and it has moved by -31.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.15%. The short interest in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) is 44.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.01 day(s) to cover.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that fuboTV Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) shares have gone down -27.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.63% against -0.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $212.1 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $273.56 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $143.55 million and $231.06 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 47.80% and then jump by 18.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 78.30% in 2022.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

fuboTV Inc. insiders own 8.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.19%, with the float percentage being 48.35%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 283 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 16.1 million shares (or 33.97% of all shares), a total value of $39.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.26 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 32.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $37.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.21 million, or about 8.87% of the stock, which is worth about $10.39 million.