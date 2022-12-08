For Risk-Tolerant Investors, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s traded shares were 3.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.49% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the RCM share is $27.86, that puts it down -182.56 from that peak though still a striking 31.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.71. The company’s market capitalization is $3.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.28 million shares over the past three months.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) trade information

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) registered a 2.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.49% in intraday trading to $9.86 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.95%, and it has moved by -33.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.50%. The short interest in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is 10.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.6 day(s) to cover.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that R1 RCM Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) shares have gone down -53.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 96.77% against 14.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.00% this quarter and then jump 9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $523.71 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $566.3 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.10%. While earnings are projected to return -785.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 17.30% per annum.

RCM Dividends

R1 RCM Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s Major holders

R1 RCM Inc. insiders own 0.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.56%, with the float percentage being 77.31%. New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 351 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 94.37 million shares (or 22.68% of all shares), a total value of $1.98 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.99 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $335.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.0 million, or about 0.96% of the stock, which is worth about $74.04 million.