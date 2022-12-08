Following Its 52-Week Low, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)’S Share Price Rose 34.26% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -62.89%

During the last session, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s traded shares were 19.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.25% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the CGC share is $11.20, that puts it down -245.68 from that peak though still a striking 34.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.13. The company’s market capitalization is $1.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.93 million shares over the past three months.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.90. CGC has a Sell rating from 7 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) registered a -10.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.25% in intraday trading to $3.24 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.50%, and it has moved by 0.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.55%. The short interest in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is 41.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.59, which implies a decrease of -25.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.56 and $3.71 respectively. As a result, CGC is trading at a discount of -14.51% off the target high and 51.85% off the low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canopy Growth Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares have gone down -21.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,002.50% against 3.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -850.00% this quarter and then jump 22.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $84.18 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90.31 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -624.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.78% per annum.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Canopy Growth Corporation insiders own 35.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.08%, with the float percentage being 18.82%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 453 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.1 million shares (or 1.69% of all shares), a total value of $23.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.86 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 1.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $22.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 7.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.25 million, or about 0.68% of the stock, which is worth about $8.55 million.