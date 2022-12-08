Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) Plunged -18.79% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s traded shares were 14.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.89% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the XELA share is $27.20, that puts it down -19328.57 from that peak though still a striking -7.14% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $16.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.70 million shares over the past three months.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. XELA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.58.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) trade information

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) registered a -7.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.89% in intraday trading to $0.14 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.90%, and it has moved by -18.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.39%. The short interest in Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) is 10.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 93.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, XELA is trading at a discount of -1328.57% off the target high and -1328.57% off the low.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Exela Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) shares have gone down -96.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.23% against 14.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 89.30% this quarter and then jump 96.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $283.36 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $303.84 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.60%. While earnings are projected to return 66.70% in 2022.

XELA Dividends

Exela Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s Major holders

Exela Technologies Inc. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.32%, with the float percentage being 8.33%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.8 million shares (or 2.77% of all shares), a total value of $4.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.88 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) shares are Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF owns about 1.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 0.96% of the stock, which is worth about $1.42 million.