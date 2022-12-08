Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s traded shares were 1.59 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.50% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the DNB share is $20.86, that puts it down -54.4 from that peak though still a striking 16.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.23. The company’s market capitalization is $5.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.94 million shares over the past three months.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) trade information

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) registered a -1.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.50% in intraday trading to $13.51 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.86%, and it has moved by 2.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.44%. The short interest in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) is 11.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.53 day(s) to cover.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) shares have gone down -13.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1.82% against 1.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $557.6 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $611.85 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.80%. While earnings are projected to return 69.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.92% per annum.

DNB Dividends

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.46 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s Major holders

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. insiders own 10.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.59%, with the float percentage being 98.02%. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 272 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 88.28 million shares (or 20.35% of all shares), a total value of $1.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 57.87 million shares, is of Thomas H Lee Partners Lp’s that is approximately 13.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $869.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 9.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $116.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.93 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $110.67 million.