Does Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PBLA) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s traded shares were 2.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. The company’s market capitalization is $3.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) registered a 0.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.54% in intraday trading to $0.09 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -31.61%, and it has moved by -27.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.88%. The short interest in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) is 46400.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 98.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, PBLA is trading at a discount of -6566.67% off the target high and -6566.67% off the low.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Panbela Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) shares have gone down -93.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -74.71% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -37.50% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.10%. While earnings are projected to return -40.40% in 2022.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 14.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.62%, with the float percentage being 0.72%. Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 57144.0 shares (or 0.27% of all shares), a total value of $15446.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24927.0 shares, is of Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $16454.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 6913.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4563.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5902.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $3895.0.