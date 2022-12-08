Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) Has Been Falling -71.07% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.81% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the DGLY share is $1.22, that puts it down -269.7 from that peak though still a striking 9.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $16.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 321.31K shares over the past three months.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DGLY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) trade information

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) registered a 5.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.81% in intraday trading to $0.33 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.52%, and it has moved by -14.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.60%. The short interest in Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) is 2.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.75, which implies an increase of 88.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, DGLY is trading at a discount of -809.09% off the target high and -657.58% off the low.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -175.00% this quarter and then drop -900.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 110.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.35 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.20%. While earnings are projected to return 517.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

DGLY Dividends

Digital Ally Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s Major holders

Digital Ally Inc. insiders own 7.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.06%, with the float percentage being 9.80%.