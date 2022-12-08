DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Surged 2.24% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the recent session, DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s traded shares were 2.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $124.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.65% or $6.66. The 52-week high for the DXCM share is $144.96, that puts it down -16.37 from that peak though still a striking 46.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $66.89. The company’s market capitalization is $45.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.79 million shares over the past three months.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. DXCM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) trade information

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) registered a 5.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.65% in intraday trading to $124.57 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.40%, and it has moved by 2.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.54%. The short interest in DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is 13.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $124.56, which implies a decrease of -0.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $103.00 and $140.00 respectively. As a result, DXCM is trading at a discount of -12.39% off the target high and 17.32% off the low.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DexCom Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DexCom Inc. (DXCM) shares have gone up 54.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.91% against -0.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 76.50% this quarter and then jump 125.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $813.3 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $742.88 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $698.2 million and $628.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.50% and then jump by 18.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.70%. While earnings are projected to return -69.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 32.90% per annum.

DXCM Dividends

DexCom Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s Major holders

DexCom Inc. insiders own 0.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.52%, with the float percentage being 96.92%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,203 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 43.17 million shares (or 11.00% of all shares), a total value of $3.22 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.43 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.49 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DexCom Inc. (DXCM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 11.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $861.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.04 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $673.46 million.