Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Is Worth Evaluating At $1.93

During the last session, Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s traded shares were 1.77 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.98% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the DNMR share is $13.20, that puts it down -583.94 from that peak though still a striking -3.63% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.00. The company’s market capitalization is $201.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.24 million shares over the past three months.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. DNMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) registered a -3.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.98% in intraday trading to $1.93 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.44%, and it has moved by -20.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.83%. The short interest in Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) is 19.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.13, which implies an increase of 68.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, DNMR is trading at a discount of -521.76% off the target high and -107.25% off the low.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Danimer Scientific Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) shares have gone down -52.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -145.16% against 14.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.00% this quarter and then jump 61.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.52 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.3 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.37 million and $17.73 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.40% and then jump by 8.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -516.60% in 2022.

DNMR Dividends

Danimer Scientific Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s Major holders

Danimer Scientific Inc. insiders own 10.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.48%, with the float percentage being 51.02%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 258 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.85 million shares (or 8.75% of all shares), a total value of $40.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.54 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $20.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.46 million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $7.25 million.