Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN)’s -13.38% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. The company’s market capitalization is $80.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CYBN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) registered a -0.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.40% in intraday trading to $0.32 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.38%, and it has moved by -29.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.20%. The short interest in Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) is 3.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.25, which implies an increase of 93.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.12 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, CYBN is trading at a discount of -3025.0% off the target high and -250.0% off the low.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cybin Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cybin Inc. (CYBN) shares have gone down -53.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.50% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.50% this quarter and then jump 37.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -25.50% in 2022.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Cybin Inc. insiders own 20.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.23%, with the float percentage being 12.82%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 66 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.45 million shares (or 5.89% of all shares), a total value of $3.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.63 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cybin Inc. (CYBN) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 1.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $0.25 million.