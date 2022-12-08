Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Investing Potential Is $61.25

During the last session, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s traded shares were 2.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $61.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.16% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the COUP share is $185.99, that puts it down -203.66 from that peak though still a striking 34.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.29. The company’s market capitalization is $4.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.71 million shares over the past three months.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. COUP has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) trade information

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) registered a 0.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.16% in intraday trading to $61.25 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.15%, and it has moved by 43.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.76%. The short interest in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is 6.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.08, which implies an increase of 13.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, COUP is trading at a discount of -63.27% off the target high and 18.37% off the low.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coupa Software Incorporated has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) shares have gone down -14.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -45.78% against 5.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -67.70% this quarter and then drop -63.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $212.99 million as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 25 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $221.22 million by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.20%. While earnings are projected to return -95.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.33% per annum.

COUP Dividends

Coupa Software Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 05 and December 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s Major holders

Coupa Software Incorporated insiders own 0.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.81%, with the float percentage being 106.56%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 546 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.98 million shares (or 9.19% of all shares), a total value of $398.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.78 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $272.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $126.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.71 million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $97.57 million.