Could HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s traded shares were 1.19 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.23% or $2.2. The 52-week high for the HCP share is $102.95, that puts it down -255.98 from that peak though still a striking 25.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.50. The company’s market capitalization is $4.96B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. HCP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) registered a 8.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.23% in intraday trading to $28.92 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.12%, and it has moved by 18.23% in 30 days. The short interest in HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) is 8.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.17, which implies an increase of 24.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $44.00 respectively. As a result, HCP is trading at a discount of -52.14% off the target high and -3.73% off the low.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HashiCorp Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) shares have gone down -18.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.28% against 5.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $111.09 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $119.94 million by the end of Jan 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -241.20% in 2022.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

HashiCorp Inc. insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.86%, with the float percentage being 66.03%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 182 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.46 million shares (or 8.76% of all shares), a total value of $190.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.21 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 7.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $153.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 3.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $108.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.86 million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $65.14 million.