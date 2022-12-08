Can Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -83.96% YTD?

During the last session, Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s traded shares were 6.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.92% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the NVTA share is $18.44, that puts it down -652.65 from that peak though still a striking 25.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.83. The company’s market capitalization is $622.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.51 million shares over the past three months.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. NVTA has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.63.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) trade information

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) registered a -3.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.92% in intraday trading to $2.45 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.51%, and it has moved by 2.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.63%. The short interest in Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) is 42.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.79, which implies an increase of 12.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, NVTA is trading at a discount of -63.27% off the target high and 59.18% off the low.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Invitae Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Invitae Corporation (NVTA) shares have gone down -16.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.61% against -4.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.80% this quarter and then jump 27.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $131.35 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $125.44 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $126.55 million and $126.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.80% and then drop by -0.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.90%. While earnings are projected to return 59.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

NVTA Dividends

Invitae Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s Major holders

Invitae Corporation insiders own 1.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.38%, with the float percentage being 85.25%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 383 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 30.47 million shares (or 12.95% of all shares), a total value of $74.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $51.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Invitae Corporation (NVTA) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 20.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.77 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $16.52 million.