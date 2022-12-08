Can Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -98.19% YTD?

During the last session, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s traded shares were 6.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.02% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the DBGI share is $279.00, that puts it down -6590.65 from that peak though still a striking 23.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.21. The company’s market capitalization is $4.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.63 million shares over the past three months.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) registered a -3.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.02% in intraday trading to $4.17 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.88%, and it has moved by -36.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.28%. The short interest in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) is 2.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.7 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -311.60% in 2022.

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Digital Brands Group Inc. insiders own 6.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.02%, with the float percentage being 10.75%. Walleye Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.09 million shares (or 3.90% of all shares), a total value of $0.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.0 million shares, is of Altium Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 1.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57822.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 59422.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $11581.0.