Boom Or Bust: Where Does Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s traded shares were 4.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $51.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.77% or $8.55. The 52-week high for the CIEN share is $78.28, that puts it down -51.15 from that peak though still a striking 25.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.33. The company’s market capitalization is $6.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.76 million shares over the past three months.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CIEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) trade information

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) registered a 19.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.77% in intraday trading to $51.79 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.83%, and it has moved by -5.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.33%. The short interest in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) is 4.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.58, which implies an increase of 10.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $71.00 respectively. As a result, CIEN is trading at a discount of -37.09% off the target high and 22.77% off the low.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ciena Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ciena Corporation (CIEN) shares have gone down -10.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -52.58% against -33.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -90.60% this quarter and then drop -40.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $849.88 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $871.03 million by the end of Jan 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.04 billion and $844.44 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -18.40% and then jump by 3.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.10%. While earnings are projected to return 37.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.10% per annum.

CIEN Dividends

Ciena Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s Major holders

Ciena Corporation insiders own 0.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.73%, with the float percentage being 100.58%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 594 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 16.83 million shares (or 11.36% of all shares), a total value of $872.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.33 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $742.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $232.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.37 million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $226.76 million.