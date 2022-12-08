Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Has Dropped -82.29% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s traded shares were 11.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.61% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the ACB share is $6.74, that puts it down -496.46 from that peak though still a striking 13.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.98. The company’s market capitalization is $431.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.51 million shares over the past three months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) registered a -6.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.61% in intraday trading to $1.13 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.02%, and it has moved by -16.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.29%. The short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) is 33.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.73 day(s) to cover.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aurora Cannabis Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares have gone down -27.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.22% against 3.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -80.00% this quarter and then jump 73.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $39.12 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.41 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -95.30% in 2022.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Aurora Cannabis Inc. insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.72%, with the float percentage being 23.74%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 317 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.53 million shares (or 3.50% of all shares), a total value of $13.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.12 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 10.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.1 million, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $3.78 million.