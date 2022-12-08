As The Stock Falls By -86.08% Year-To-Date, Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the recent session, Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. The 52-week high for the FRGE share is $47.50, that puts it down -3367.15 from that peak though still a striking 8.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $234.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 854.52K shares over the past three months.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. FRGE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.72%, and it has moved by -8.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.19%. The short interest in Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) is 1.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.88, which implies an increase of 64.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.75 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, FRGE is trading at a discount of -629.93% off the target high and -27.74% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.6 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.26 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -90.50% in 2022.

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

Forge Global Holdings Inc. insiders own 27.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.26%, with the float percentage being 33.59%. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.61 million shares (or 5.02% of all shares), a total value of $89.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.52 million shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 1.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $26.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 0.30% of the stock, which is worth about $5.35 million.