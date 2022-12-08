Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Is Likely To Grow By 20.81% Or More

During the recent session, Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s traded shares were 0.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $94.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.64% or -$3.55. The 52-week high for the APTV share is $175.91, that puts it down -86.66 from that peak though still a striking 17.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $77.96. The company’s market capitalization is $26.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.88 million shares over the past three months.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. APTV has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.24.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) trade information

Aptiv PLC (APTV) registered a -3.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.64% in intraday trading to $94.24 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.32%, and it has moved by -1.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.66%. The short interest in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is 4.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $119.00, which implies an increase of 20.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $77.00 and $159.00 respectively. As a result, APTV is trading at a discount of -68.72% off the target high and 18.29% off the low.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aptiv PLC has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aptiv PLC (APTV) shares have gone down -10.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.12% against 14.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 121.40% this quarter and then jump 58.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.44 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.6 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.13 billion and $4.18 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.40% and then jump by 10.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.60%. While earnings are projected to return -70.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 32.05% per annum.

APTV Dividends

Aptiv PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s Major holders

Aptiv PLC insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.64%, with the float percentage being 99.04%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,114 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 29.45 million shares (or 11.42% of all shares), a total value of $2.76 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.66 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.03 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aptiv PLC (APTV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $749.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.25 million, or about 2.42% of the stock, which is worth about $586.48 million.