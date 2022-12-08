A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN)

During the recent session, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.81% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the RUN share is $45.59, that puts it down -56.02 from that peak though still a striking 42.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.80. The company’s market capitalization is $5.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.81 million shares over the past three months.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) registered a 1.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.81% in intraday trading to $29.22 this Wednesday, 12/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.91%, and it has moved by 24.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.50%. The short interest in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is 29.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.30, which implies an increase of 36.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $72.00 respectively. As a result, RUN is trading at a discount of -146.41% off the target high and 4.18% off the low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunrun Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares have gone up 3.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 220.51% against -4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -181.80% this quarter and then jump 5.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $565.06 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $559.32 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $438.76 million and $435.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.80% and then jump by 28.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.50%. While earnings are projected to return 68.80% in 2022.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Sunrun Inc. insiders own 5.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.30%, with the float percentage being 100.21%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 641 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 32.47 million shares (or 15.31% of all shares), a total value of $758.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.16 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $424.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 6.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $170.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.87 million, or about 2.77% of the stock, which is worth about $137.2 million.