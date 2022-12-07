You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM).

In the last trading session, 5.96 million shares of the QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $119.78, and it changed around -$3.52 or -2.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $135.50B. QCOM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $193.58, offering almost -61.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $101.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.9% since then. We note from QUALCOMM Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.33 million.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) trade information

Instantly QCOM has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 128.20 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.50% year-to-date, but still up 1.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is 12.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.58 day(s).

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) estimates and forecasts

QUALCOMM Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.58 percent over the past six months and at a -18.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.38 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated to make $12.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 47.40%. QUALCOMM Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 45.10% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -7.47% per year for the next five years.

QCOM Dividends

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.50 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.50% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, and 74.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.27%. QUALCOMM Incorporated stock is held by 3,030 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.52% of the shares, which is about 106.94 million shares worth $13.66 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.32% or 82.23 million shares worth $10.5 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 32.98 million shares worth $4.21 billion, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 24.79 million shares worth around $3.17 billion, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.