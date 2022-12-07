Why Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In the last trading session, 17.99 million shares of the Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.68, and it changed around -$0.36 or -0.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.22B. MU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $98.45, offering almost -83.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $48.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.74% since then. We note from Micron Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.66 million.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Instantly MU has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 57.92 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.37% year-to-date, but still down -2.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is -4.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MU is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -98.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -106.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -38.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Micron Technology Inc. to make $4.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.90%.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.86 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.46. It is important to note, however, that the 0.86% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.34% of Micron Technology Inc. shares, and 83.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.75%. Micron Technology Inc. stock is held by 1,854 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.41% of the shares, which is about 91.44 million shares worth $5.05 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.80% or 84.81 million shares worth $4.69 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 32.88 million shares worth $1.82 billion, making up 3.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 24.72 million shares worth around $1.37 billion, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.