Why CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.51 million shares of the CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.20, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.53B. CNHI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.21, offering almost -6.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.57% since then. We note from CNH Industrial N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.01 million.

CNH Industrial N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended CNHI as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CNH Industrial N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

Instantly CNHI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.74 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.77% year-to-date, but still up 2.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) is 21.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNHI is forecast to be at a low of $14.19 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -23.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

CNH Industrial N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.20 percent over the past six months and at a 8.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -35.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.98 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect CNH Industrial N.V. to make $4.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.07 billion and $4.64 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -34.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.70%. CNH Industrial N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 448.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.30% per year for the next five years.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 1.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.09% of CNH Industrial N.V. shares, and 51.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.34%. CNH Industrial N.V. stock is held by 637 institutions, with Harris Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.28% of the shares, which is about 97.86 million shares worth $1.59 billion.

Amundi, with 3.23% or 43.42 million shares worth $705.36 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Oakmark International Fund and Artisan International Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 31.82 million shares worth $516.92 million, making up 2.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund held roughly 22.97 million shares worth around $373.21 million, which represents about 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.