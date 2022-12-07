Why Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.26 million shares of the Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $114.42, and it changed around -$2.91 or -2.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.72B. BIDU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $171.87, offering almost -50.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $73.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.69% since then. We note from Baidu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.38 million.

Baidu Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 48 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended BIDU as a Hold, whereas 36 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Instantly BIDU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 121.48 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.14% year-to-date, but still up 17.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is 37.71% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1176.96, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIDU is forecast to be at a low of $652.47 and a high of $1699.21. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1385.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -470.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Baidu Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.08 percent over the past six months and at a 3.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.50%. Baidu Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -56.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.88% per year for the next five years.

BIDU Dividends

Baidu Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.