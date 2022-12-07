Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 5.62 million shares of the Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.89, and it changed around -$0.9 or -2.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.88B. WDC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.36, offering almost -104.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.88% since then. We note from Western Digital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.89 million.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Instantly WDC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.45 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.03% year-to-date, but still down -5.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is -4.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.66 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) estimates and forecasts

Western Digital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.82 percent over the past six months and at a -101.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -94.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -99.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -26.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.35 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Western Digital Corporation to make $3.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -19.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.80%. Western Digital Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 78.70% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -10.70% per year for the next five years.

WDC Dividends

Western Digital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and January 30.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of Western Digital Corporation shares, and 87.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.66%. Western Digital Corporation stock is held by 927 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.42% of the shares, which is about 36.27 million shares worth $1.63 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.08% or 25.64 million shares worth $1.15 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 9.23 million shares worth $413.57 million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 7.21 million shares worth around $323.19 million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.