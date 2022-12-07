Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 1.64 million shares of the Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.52, and it changed around -$0.49 or -2.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.30B. VNO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.26, offering almost -119.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.92% since then. We note from Vornado Realty Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.

Vornado Realty Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended VNO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Vornado Realty Trust is expected to report earnings per share of $VOO for the current quarter.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) trade information

Instantly VNO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.80 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.42% year-to-date, but still down -13.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is -4.84% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VNO is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) estimates and forecasts

Vornado Realty Trust share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.77 percent over the past six months and at a 8.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.90%. Vornado Realty Trust earnings are expected to increase by 128.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.33% per year for the next five years.

VNO Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.63 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.12. It is important to note, however, that the 9.63% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.