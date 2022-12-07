Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around -$0.09 or -7.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $252.54M. URG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.95, offering almost -74.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.18% since then. We note from Ur-Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3500 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.20% year-to-date, but still down -11.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is -9.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.1 day(s).

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Ur-Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.76 percent over the past six months and at a 57.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65,337.50%, up from the previous year.

2 analysts expect Ur-Energy Inc. to make $6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.80%.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.86% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares, and 45.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.47%. Ur-Energy Inc. stock is held by 124 institutions, with Alps Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.36% of the shares, which is about 20.85 million shares worth $22.1 million.

CQS (US), LLC, with 4.83% or 10.76 million shares worth $11.4 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 11.25 million shares worth $12.26 million, making up 5.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held roughly 10.67 million shares worth around $14.73 million, which represents about 4.79% of the total shares outstanding.