Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $63.00 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 1.74 million shares of the Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.66, and it changed around $2.72 or 5.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.26B. TOL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.61, offering almost -55.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $39.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.76% since then. We note from Toll Brothers Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Toll Brothers Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended TOL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Toll Brothers Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) trade information

Instantly TOL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 49.77 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.54% year-to-date, but still down -2.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is 7.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TOL is forecast to be at a low of $44.00 and a high of $63.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) estimates and forecasts

Toll Brothers Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.17 percent over the past six months and at a -27.36% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.79 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Toll Brothers Inc. to make $2.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.69 billion and $2.19 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.90%. Toll Brothers Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 94.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.57% per year for the next five years.

TOL Dividends

Toll Brothers Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.74 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 1.74% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.08% of Toll Brothers Inc. shares, and 85.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.39%. Toll Brothers Inc. stock is held by 531 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.32% of the shares, which is about 11.7 million shares worth $569.52 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.31% or 10.55 million shares worth $513.73 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.66 million shares worth $177.93 million, making up 3.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.28 million shares worth around $159.72 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.