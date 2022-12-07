TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $232.70M. TMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.34, offering almost -312.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.94% since then. We note from TMC the metals company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9250 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) is -8.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.68 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

TMC the metals company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.64 percent over the past six months and at a 49.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.00%.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.06% of TMC the metals company Inc. shares, and 11.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.93%. TMC the metals company Inc. stock is held by 72 institutions, with Baird Financial Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.76% of the shares, which is about 2.03 million shares worth $2.09 million.

Beryl Capital Management LLC, with 0.67% or 1.77 million shares worth $1.82 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 0.66 million shares worth $0.59 million, making up 0.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.