The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.55 million shares of the The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.86, and it changed around $0.5 or 0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.19B. TJX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.17, offering almost -1.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $53.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.77% since then. We note from The TJX Companies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.43 million.

The TJX Companies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TJX as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) trade information

Instantly TJX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 81.15 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.53% year-to-date, but still down -1.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is 11.48% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TJX is forecast to be at a low of $75.00 and a high of $95.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) estimates and forecasts

The TJX Companies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.99 percent over the past six months and at a 9.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.30%. The TJX Companies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.90% per year for the next five years.

TJX Dividends

The TJX Companies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.18. It is important to note, however, that the 1.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.