Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.36 million shares of the Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.15, and it changed around -$0.58 or -1.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.85B. TECK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.90, offering almost -26.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.62% since then. We note from Teck Resources Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.13 million.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) trade information

Instantly TECK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.16 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.65% year-to-date, but still up 3.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is 8.57% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Teck Resources Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.70 percent over the past six months and at a 50.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.10%. Teck Resources Limited earnings are expected to increase by 428.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.55% per year for the next five years.

TECK Dividends

Teck Resources Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.38. It is important to note, however, that the 1.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.