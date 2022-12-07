Stock Performance And Outlook Of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX)

In today’s recent session, 1.68 million shares of the Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.59, and it changed around -$2.62 or -10.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.46B. SNDX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.51, offering almost -22.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.54% since then. We note from Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 723.35K.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SNDX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) trade information

Instantly SNDX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.07 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.60% year-to-date, but still up 8.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) is 7.94% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNDX is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) estimates and forecasts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.75 percent over the past six months and at a -627.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.50%.

SNDX Dividends

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.