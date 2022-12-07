Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 2.82 million shares of the Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.19, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.75B. STLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.92, offering almost -44.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.15% since then. We note from Stellantis N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.86 million.

Stellantis N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended STLA as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Instantly STLA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.87 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is 12.04% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STLA is forecast to be at a low of $14.84 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -123.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Stellantis N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.47 percent over the past six months and at a 1.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.74%.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.12% of Stellantis N.V. shares, and 46.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.84%. Stellantis N.V. stock is held by 883 institutions, with Bpifrance SA being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.15% of the shares, which is about 192.7 million shares worth $2.93 billion.

Amundi, with 4.18% or 130.92 million shares worth $1.99 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 26.63 million shares worth $405.22 million, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held roughly 22.85 million shares worth around $347.7 million, which represents about 0.73% of the total shares outstanding.