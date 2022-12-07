Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 12.91 million shares of the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.15, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.57B. SIRI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.85, offering almost -11.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.48% since then. We note from Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.44 million.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended SIRI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Instantly SIRI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.53 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.51% year-to-date, but still down -4.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 188.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SIRI is forecast to be at a low of $5.25 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.23 percent over the past six months and at a -14.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.27 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. to make $2.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.30%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 916.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.54% per year for the next five years.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 30 and February 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 1.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders