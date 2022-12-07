Shares Of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Could Show A Loss Of -76.33%

In today’s recent session, 2.44 million shares of the Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.43, and it changed around -$2.25 or -5.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.76B. LUV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.10, offering almost -33.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.32% since then. We note from Southwest Airlines Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.82 million.

Southwest Airlines Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LUV as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) trade information

Instantly LUV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.38 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.38% year-to-date, but still up 1.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is 7.01% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LUV is forecast to be at a low of $39.00 and a high of $66.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) estimates and forecasts

Southwest Airlines Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.59 percent over the past six months and at a 206.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.20%.

LUV Dividends

Southwest Airlines Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 26.