Risk-Taking Investors May Find Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.8 million shares of the Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around $0.08 or 12.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.52M. GRIL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.19, offering almost -52.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.54% since then. We note from Muscle Maker Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 229.25K.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

Instantly GRIL has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8400 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.29% year-to-date, but still up 50.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) is 110.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 62330.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRIL is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -284.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -284.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.20%.

GRIL Dividends

Muscle Maker Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.28% of Muscle Maker Inc. shares, and 20.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.79%. Muscle Maker Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Altium Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.25% of the shares, which is about 1.8 million shares worth $0.69 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.72% or 0.49 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.49 million shares worth $0.19 million, making up 1.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 84646.0 shares worth around $32588.0, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.