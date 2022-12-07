Risk-Takers Will Like Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA).

In today’s recent session, 1.07 million shares of the Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.44, and it changed around $0.22 or 9.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.23M. IKNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.95, offering almost -594.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.49% since then. We note from Ikena Oncology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 73150.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 85.90K.

Ikena Oncology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IKNA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ikena Oncology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.48 for the current quarter.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) trade information

Instantly IKNA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.68 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.30% year-to-date, but still down -8.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) is -2.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 20.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IKNA is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -801.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -555.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) estimates and forecasts

Ikena Oncology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.64 percent over the past six months and at a -62.30% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -785.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -21.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -47.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ikena Oncology Inc. to make $4.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.22 million and $3.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -70.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.70%.

IKNA Dividends

Ikena Oncology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 07.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of Ikena Oncology Inc. shares, and 90.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.71%. Ikena Oncology Inc. stock is held by 67 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 25.93% of the shares, which is about 9.4 million shares worth $22.94 million.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC with 13.84% or 5.02 million shares worth $12.24 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 1.05 million shares worth $2.55 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $1.69 million, which represents about 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.