Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) were traded, and its beta was -0.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.85, and it changed around -$6.33 or -10.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.33B. PLMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $95.20, offering almost -80.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.73% since then. We note from Palomar Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 186.10K.

Palomar Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PLMR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Palomar Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) trade information

Instantly PLMR has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 63.37 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.40% year-to-date, but still down -13.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) is -21.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLMR is forecast to be at a low of $72.00 and a high of $93.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -75.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -36.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) estimates and forecasts

Palomar Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.56 percent over the past six months and at a 21.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 628.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $225.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Palomar Holdings Inc. to make $219.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.10%. Palomar Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 618.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 76.90% per year for the next five years.

PLMR Dividends

Palomar Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 20.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.39% of Palomar Holdings Inc. shares, and 97.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.80%. Palomar Holdings Inc. stock is held by 261 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.27% of the shares, which is about 3.6 million shares worth $232.08 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.51% or 2.15 million shares worth $138.28 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.84 million shares worth $154.14 million, making up 7.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $45.3 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.